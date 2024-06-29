Chitungwiza Teacher Abducted, Extorted Over US$5,000 By Student And Her Mother

As reported by The Herald, the trial is ongoing and the State has so far led three witnesses.

Prosecuting, Bart Malunga alleged that on 30 November 2023, at around 5 PM, Gerald Madamombe (52) was lured by the minor to visit her at home.

It is further alleged that upon arrival, Madamombe was taken to Tauro’s bedroom where he sat on the bed and within a few minutes he heard a knock on the door.

The minor told him that her mother was back and he had to hide in the en-suite bathroom.

When Tauro entered her house, she found Madamombe hiding and accused him of having an affair with her daughter.

Tauro allegedly locked Madamombe in the house and called Tinotenda Migiyi, who has already appeared before the court, and two others, who are still at large to come to her house.

When Migiyi and his accomplices arrived, they assaulted Madamombe with different types of weapons all over the body.

They also ordered him to remove everything in his pockets and his clothes and he complied.

The court heard that the gang then demanded US$400 from the teacher to stop the assault, but he only offered them US$100 which they rejected.

Madamombe then called his friend Brighton Gazimbi for assistance with cash and agreed to meet at Makoni Shopping Centre around midnight.

However, just before the agreed time, when Gazimbi told them he was on his way, Tauro told him that their car had developed a problem and they could not make it to the rendezvous.

The next day, at around 8 AM, Tauro phoned Gazimbi and they met at Makoni shops near Speciss college where she was given US$210 for the release of Madamombe.

But Tauro demanded more cash, and Madamombe told them that he was only left with money in his account and that they were in possession of the bank card.

It is alleged that the gang demanded the PIN and then went to Makoni Shopping Centre to withdraw the money.

When they returned from the shopping centre, the gang started assaulting Madamombe with a hose pipe and tied both his hands and legs accusing him of giving them a blocked ATM card.

On 5 December 2023 at around 11 AM, detectives from CID Chitungwiza received a tip-off that Madamombe, who was reported missing, had been kidnapped by the gang and was at their residence.

When detectives arrived at the house they rescued Madamombe who was in the bedroom with hands tied up with a piece of cloth. He was taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Prosecutors allege the total value extorted is US$5 184 and only US$243 was recovered.

Some of the groceries, tiles, adhesives and paint bought by the accused using his card are held at the police station as proceeds of crime.

More: Pindula News

