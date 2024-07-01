Mnangagwa Fires Deputy Minister Of Higher Education

7 minutes ago Mon, 01 Jul 2024 16:40:43 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda, with immediate effect.

This was confirmed in a statement released on Monday evening by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya. Said Rushwaya:

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect.

Feedback