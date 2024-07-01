Mnangagwa Fires Deputy Minister Of Higher Education
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda, with immediate effect.
This was confirmed in a statement released on Monday evening by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya. Said Rushwaya:
His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect.
While the official reason for Sibanda’s dismissal was not disclosed, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has suggested that his termination may have been linked to alleged tribal remarks he made at a public event in the Matabeleland region. In a statement shortly before Sibanda was fired, the PTUZ said:
We are aware of a repulsive audio in which the Deputy Minister of [Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development] abuses a teacher in front of 100s of parents because she has a surname he doesn’t like. This kind of Vigilante 2024 Pro Max attitude belongs to the Stone Age. We expect urgent action from his principal.
Sibanda allegedly berated a teacher based in Matabeleland and requested her transfer from the region solely because of her “Shona” surname.
It is reported that the teacher, who was born and raised in Matabeleland and speaks fluent Ndebele, bears a Shona surname.
