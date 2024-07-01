Phillip Chiyangwa Weds His "Dream Woman" Sarah Frankis
Prominent businessman, Phillip Chiyangwa, wedded Sarah Frankis, whom he described as the ultimate woman of his dreams, at a private ceremony at his Borrowdale mansion on Friday.
Captains of industry, religious leaders, including the founder and leader of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries Walter Magaya, and some politicians graced the occasion with some of them showcasing their dancing skills.
Speaking to H-Metro, Chiyangwa, said their love remains unshaken despite the couple going through some difficult times. He said:
It was a long time coming. I had no doubt in my life that she is the one.
Since I laid my eyes on her, I knew, Sarah was the one.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
We have been through the best and not so good times but our love is unshaken.
We are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives and for that chapter I wouldn’t have chosen a better partner.
I’m grateful to our close family and friends who joined us for the ceremony on Friday. They made the day extra special.
In March 2018, Phillip Chiyangwa was reported to have been divorced from his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth (nee Jumah) after High Court Judge President Justice George Chiweshe granted the divorce order.
Elizabeth reapplied for nullification of the marriage on 11 January 2018, after making an initial application in 2013 which failed to materialise, following what appeared to have been efforts to resolve the matrimonial impasse.
Elizabeth said she married Chiyangwa on 11 November 1988 in terms of the Marriage Act chapter 37 now Chapter 5:11, but had, however, lost love and affection for the flamboyant businessman over alleged infidelity.
In 2020, Chiyangwa, who sired two children with Pamela Rusere, was ordered to pay $40 000 per month for their maintenance.
In addition, he was ordered to pay R49 000 directly to a school in South Africa, for the children’s education.
More: Pindula News