Phillip Chiyangwa Weds His "Dream Woman" Sarah Frankis

In March 2018, Phillip Chiyangwa was reported to have been divorced from his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth (nee Jumah) after High Court Judge President Justice George Chiweshe granted the divorce order.

Elizabeth reapplied for nullification of the marriage on 11 January 2018, after making an initial application in 2013 which failed to materialise, following what appeared to have been efforts to resolve the matrimonial impasse.

Elizabeth said she married Chiyangwa on 11 November 1988 in terms of the Marriage Act chapter 37 now Chapter 5:11, but had, however, lost love and affection for the flamboyant businessman over alleged infidelity.

In 2020, Chiyangwa, who sired two children with Pamela Rusere, was ordered to pay $40 000 per month for their maintenance.

In addition, he was ordered to pay R49 000 directly to a school in South Africa, for the children’s education.

