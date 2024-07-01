Several CCC Supporters Arrested At Murdered Activist's Memorial Service, Opposition Party Says

8 minutes ago Mon, 01 Jul 2024 11:48:26 GMT

Several Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were allegedly arrested and detained in Lower Gweru on Sunday while attending a memorial service of slain party member Mboneni Ncube.

Ncube was fatally struck with a spear by suspected ZANU PF supporters at a CCC rally in Kwekwe in February 2022.

Posting on X, Promise Mkwananzi, the spokesperson of a CCC faction loyal to the party’s former leader Nelson Chamisa, said:

