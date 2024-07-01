Warriors Advance To 2024 COSAFA Cup Semifinals

The Warriors can still finish as group leaders if they can avoid a defeat against Kenya in their last pool match.

Only the top team in each of the three pools and the best-placed runner-up advance to the semifinals.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

In Group B, Kenya and Comoros each have three points, while Zambia has been eliminated from the tournament after failing to secure a single point from their first two matches.

Before kick-off, a moment of silence was observed for the late Norman Maroto, a former star of Dynamos, Gunners, and Motor Action, who passed away on Friday in Harare.

After the match, Warriors coach Jairosi Tapera, who handed Sheffield Wednesday star Joey Phuthi his debut in the win over Chipolopolo, dedicated the victory to Maroto. Said Tapera (via NewsDay):

We really wanted it more and the boys were so much prepared to work for the win. They did exactly that. We were so organised defensively that Zambia could not get any spaces to utilise. We planned to get an early goal which is exactly what we got. It unsettled the opponent, they became desperate and in the process, we got a second goal which sealed the match. I am very happy with the boys’ performance. They are doing us proud. Maroto was a media officer for the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, so he interacted with these boys regularly. He was so close to these boys than anyone else here. So that could have helped to motivate the boys to do well for him.

Zimbabwe midfielder Richard Hachiro was named Player of the Match.

Zimbabwe will now face Kenya in their final group-stage encounter on Tuesday, while Zambia will take on Comoros on the same day.

Warriors team: R Pitisi, G Murwira, M Hativagoni, E Jalai, F Banda, R Hachiro, M Mushore (I Mauchi, 90+2′), M Tapera ( Mapuwa, 62′), J Mutudza (T Tavengwa, 62′), T Meke (J Phuthi, 75′), T Benhura (N Rauzhi, 75′).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment