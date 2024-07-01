Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Announces Mid-Season Break

5 minutes ago Mon, 01 Jul 2024 09:15:46 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has announced that it will be taking a break after the conclusion of the Match Day 17 fixtures played June 29-30, 2024.

In a statement released on Saturday, 29 June, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare, said that PSL matches will resume on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Bare added that during this break period, no friendly matches will be sanctioned or allowed.

