Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Announces Mid-Season Break
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has announced that it will be taking a break after the conclusion of the Match Day 17 fixtures played June 29-30, 2024.
In a statement released on Saturday, 29 June, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare, said that PSL matches will resume on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Bare added that during this break period, no friendly matches will be sanctioned or allowed.
While the PSL did not provide reasons for the break, it coincides with the participation of the Zimbabwe national football team in the 2024 COSAFA tournament in South Africa.
Several PSL clubs were asked to release players to join the Warriors squad for the regional tournament, despite the ongoing PSL matches.
Furthermore, the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team, Jairos Tapera, and his two assistant coaches, Takesure Chiragwi and Saul Chaminuka, are also the respective head coaches of Manica Diamonds, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and Green Fuel.
This dual role has likely necessitated the break to allow the national team technical staff to focus on the COSAFA tournament without worrying about their clubs’ performances in the domestic premiership.
More: Pindula News