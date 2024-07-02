Man Who Raped A Sleeping Woman Jailed 15 Years
A 42-year-old man from the Chief Gambiza area in Gweru has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Gweru Magistrates’ Court for raping a sleeping woman last month.
According to court proceedings, at around 11:00 PM on 07 June 2024, the accused gained entry into the complainant’s bedroom, where she was sleeping naked alongside her 2-year-old child.
The accused then proceeded to remove his trousers and rape the sleeping woman.
The complainant woke up during the assault and, upon lighting a torch, was able to identify the accused.
The perpetrator pleaded for forgiveness and begged the victim not to report the incident to anyone before fleeing the scene.
The complainant subsequently informed her husband of the attack upon his arrival home around midnight.
A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of the rapist and subsequent trial and conviction.
