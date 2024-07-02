Man Who Raped A Sleeping Woman Jailed 15 Years

7 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jul 2024 07:29:34 GMT

A 42-year-old man from the Chief Gambiza area in Gweru has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Gweru Magistrates’ Court for raping a sleeping woman last month.

According to court proceedings, at around 11:00 PM on 07 June 2024, the accused gained entry into the complainant’s bedroom, where she was sleeping naked alongside her 2-year-old child.

The accused then proceeded to remove his trousers and rape the sleeping woman.

