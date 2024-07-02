Muswere Criticised Over Threats Against Opposition Parties And CSOs

Speaking during This Morning on Asakhe, Human Rights Lawyer Arnold Tsunga said Muswere must uphold the fundamental rights and freedoms of Zimbabweans especially the right to freedom of expression. Said Tsunga (via CITE):

The government has a duty to protect those rights, and the Minister, in particular, because of his dual role, has an added responsibility at the policy level to ensure that Zimbabweans will enjoy these fundamental rights.

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news The freedom of expression and other fundamental rights, such as association, assembly, movement, and protests, are highlighted by the fact that they are also protected in the Bill of Rights of our Constitution. When we look at the Bill of Rights, these rights are actually protected through direct access to the Constitutional Court. The Minister’s statement goes contrary to his obligations as the primary duty bearer to ensure that fundamental rights are enjoyed in terms of the Constitution.

CITE Director Zenzele Ndebele suggested that the statement was likely aimed at ZANU PF factions, including war veterans, who are perceived to be promoting a specific agenda. Said Ndebele:

I believe this statement is addressed internally to ZANU-PF factions. Within ZANU-PF, there is an internal fight, either to extend the President’s term to a third term or to extend the current term to 2030. In my view, the warning is internal and is probably a warning to those who think certain factions are going to use the war veterans to push for their agendas. The war veterans should be warned that we are after them.

Ndebele argued that the opposition and civil society are currently at their weakest, thus lacking the capacity to incite anarchy. He said:

We used to have very vocal, strong civil society organizations in Zimbabwe, but currently, because of many factors, I think there is fatigue. People are tired; they are playing it safe. There is the NGO Bill, which is a threat to many civil society organizations, and many people don’t want to be found on the wrong side of the law. The enemy in Zimbabwe right now, the person or the party capable of causing anarchy, is ZANU-PF itself. They are the only people who can demonstrate against each other because they are not happy with the extension of the term. They are threatening them with the NGO Bill. Are they talking to the opposition? Which opposition? When, post-2023 election, they hijacked the election.

Muswere’s statement represents the ZANU PF-led government’s latest attempt to delegitimize and discredit any criticism or dissent aimed at its policies by casting aspersions on the motives of opposition figures and CSOs.

