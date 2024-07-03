Mike Chimombe's Company Evicted From Eastlea Offices

Millytake Enterprises was registered in 2008 and is owned by Chimombe and Rusero Mitchell.

The company specialises in supplying commercial and industrial equipment and their services include construction, property development, economic consulting and research and consulting engineering.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

According to a court order dated June 29, obtained by NewsDay, Chimombe has been given 10 days to vacate the premises. It reads:

The first respondent and all those claiming occupation through him are hereby ordered to give vacant possession of Stand 7986 Salisbury Township Lot 1 of Beam Wireless Station Site of Salisbury Township Lands held under Deed of Transfer No 4811/2023 dated June 29, 2023, commonly known as No 5 Morton Jaffray Road, Eastlea, Harare, to the applicant within 10 days of service of this court order. In the event of first respondent failing to comply with terms in para l above, the second respondent or his lawful deputy is hereby directed to evict first respondent and all those claiming occupation through him from the afore-mentioned property and give vacant possession of the property to the applicant. The first respondent shall pay the applicant’s costs of suit on a legal practitioner client scale.

Chimombe’s troubles began when he had a falling out with convicted criminal Wicknell Chivayo, who has close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Allegedly, Chimombe, Mpofu, and Chivayo secured a corrupt US$40 million tender from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply electoral materials for the disputed 2023 general elections.

Chimombe and Chivayo clashed over the distribution of proceeds from the ZEC tender.

In leaked audio recordings, Chivayo bragged about having influence over Mnangagwa and openly mocked Zimbabweans calling for his arrest.

Surprisingly, despite being central to the ZEC scandal, Chivayo has not faced questioning by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission regarding his alleged involvement.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment