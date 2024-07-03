ZACC Investigator Says 13 Witnesses Planned In Chimombe And Mpofu's Fraud Case

According to The Herald, as of Tuesday, 02 July, the investigating officer Henry Chapwanya recorded statements from six witnesses, with plans to obtain at least eight more.

Chapwanya argued that due to this ongoing process, bail should be denied to the accused individuals to prevent potential interference with witnesses. He said:

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The accused persons know most of the witnesses because they interacted with them during negotiations for the tender at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje presented documentary evidence, a circulated memo on social media by the accused persons, indicating that the Government allocated approximately US$4 million for the project.

This contradicts the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s release, which stated the amount as US$7 million.

The proceedings were scheduled to resume today, July 3, with the defence lawyers expected to cross-examine Chapwanya.

It is important to note that Chimombe and Mpofu were only charged after they clashed with Wicknell Chivayo, regarding the distribution of funds from a controversial US$40 million deal to supply election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

On February 13, 2023, Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly entered into an agreement with South Africa-based Ren-Form CC to participate in ZEC tenders alongside Chivayo but were subsequently sidelined.

They are currently seeking US$10 million from Chivayo for lost earnings.

Furthermore, Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of leaking audio recordings in which Chivayo purportedly asserted that Mnangagwa and other high-ranking government officials were under his influence.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment