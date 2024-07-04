Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition Criticizes Sanyatwe's "Reckless Utterances"

Addressing the gathering, Sanyatwe also said that the military would use ‘command voting’ to ensure their support for ZANU PF.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, 3 July 2024, CiZC said that Sanyatwe’s declaration that the army will use “command voting” to ensure ZANU PF’s continued stay in power is deeply concerning. Reads the statement:

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition urges the country’s Defence Forces to adhere to their constitutional mandate and refrain from serving partisan interests.

We are disturbed by the reckless utterances made by Zimbabwe’s Army Commander, Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe.

His declaration that the army will use “command voting” to ensure ZANU PF’s continued stay in power is deeply concerning.

Sanyatwe made these statements while addressing a ZANU PF rally in Nyanga North Constituency, where his wife is a Member of Parliament.

He further declared that ZANU PF will not be removed by the ballot and will continue ruling until donkeys grow horns.

His utterances demonstrate a complete disregard for the Constitution, which directs the defence forces to serve national rather than partisan interests.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution under Section 211 (3) directs the army to respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens and be non-partisan in their conduct.

The Coalition emphasizes that the Constitution of Zimbabwe is a sacrosanct document that should never be abused for selfish political gains.

The Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, including the right to elect political leaders, and this constitutional provision should not be overturned by the army whose conduct is guided by the same document.

Zimbabwe’s constitution has been under threat due to numerous amendments by the ruling party, ZANU PF, which has used its parliamentary majority to introduce draconian laws aimed at entrenching its political power and further closing the democratic space in Zimbabwe.

The militarization of key institutions and the determination to create a one-party state also present a significant obstacle to the attainment of an independent and democratic state in Zimbabwe.

General Sanyatwe’s sentiments underscore the need to address the military factor in Zimbabwe’s politics, thus our continued call for a SADC-facilitated all stakeholders’ dialogue.

The continued involvement of the army in Zimbabwe’s politics leads to the subversion of the will of the people and the entrenchment of authoritarianism.

Furthermore, it’s important to remember that the current government in Zimbabwe is a product of a military coup that deposed long-time ruler, Robert Mugabe, in November 2017.

Following the military coup, the army led a violent campaign in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 6 unarmed civilians during protests over the delayed release of Presidential election results.

The government of Zimbabwe has yet to act on recommendations from the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry regarding the army shootings.

In January 2019, an estimated 9 civilians were also shot by the army following protests over fuel price hikes.

The Coalition calls upon the defence forces to uphold the constitution and allow the people of Zimbabwe to enjoy their fundamental rights, including the right to choose their leaders.

It is ironic that the same army, which deposed Mugabe for surrounding himself with criminals and betraying the values of the liberation struggle, has developed dictatorial tendencies similar to the late ruler.

The army should be obligated to serve national interests, and in the current context, one would expect the army to speak out against the looting of national resources by political heavyweights and their cronies

In light of General Sanyatwe’s recent statement, the Coalition will engage Parliament and independent institutions established to promote democracy in Zimbabwe as part of our advocacy efforts to protect the constitution and promote constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.

At the regional level, our work will focus on harnessing regional solidarity in light of the continued shrinking democratic space in Zimbabwe

A national dialogue remains the solution to unlocking the multi-faceted crisis in Zimbabwe.