Karoi Man Sentenced To 4 Months For Shoplifting Sweets Worth US$7
A man from Karoi was sentenced to four months in prison by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for shoplifting two packets of sweets valued at US$7.
The court established that on June 26, 2024, at around 6 PM, the accused, Praise Kagande, entered the Harare Inn Wholesale shop under the pretence of making a purchase.
However, Kagande then unlawfully took 2 packets of sweets valued at US$7 and concealed them in his bag.
Unbeknownst to Kagande, his actions were captured on the shop’s CCTV surveillance system.
The security staff was alerted, and upon searching Kagande as he was exiting the premises, the stolen sweets were discovered. He was immediately arrested for the theft.
The court sentenced him to 4 months imprisonment, with 2 months of the sentence suspended for 5 years.
The remaining 2 months were also suspended, on the condition that Kagande performs 70 hours of community service.
More: Pindula News