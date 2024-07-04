Karoi Man Sentenced To 4 Months For Shoplifting Sweets Worth US$7

6 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jul 2024 13:12:54 GMT

A man from Karoi was sentenced to four months in prison by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for shoplifting two packets of sweets valued at US$7.

The court established that on June 26, 2024, at around 6 PM, the accused, Praise Kagande, entered the Harare Inn Wholesale shop under the pretence of making a purchase.

However, Kagande then unlawfully took 2 packets of sweets valued at US$7 and concealed them in his bag.

