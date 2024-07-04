Mamelodi Sundowns Part Ways With Head Coach Rhulani Mokwena

Sundowns wishes to express its gratitude to Rhulani Mokwena for his contribution to the successes and achievements of the Club during his tenure as Head Coach.

Rhulani Mokwena will forever be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family and the club wishes him all of the very best with his future endeavours.

Mamelodi Sundowns denied reports suggesting that behind-the-scenes tensions between sporting director Flemming Berg and Mokwena led to a mutual parting of ways just a season into the latter’s four-year contract. It said:

The decision of Mamelodi Sundowns was taken by the Board taking into account the objectives and expectations of the Club and was not influenced or based on the recommendation of any individual associated with the Club. Sundowns is deeply committed to the development and growth of South African coaches and players. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and the Technical Team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season. Mamelodi Sundowns is preparing and focusing on competing in all the upcoming competitions and is honoured to be one of four Football Clubs representing the African Continent in the historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Mokwena, the current reigning PSL Coach of the Year, guided Sundowns to last season’s league title with a record points tally and secured victory in the prestigious African Football League.

He has clinched the DStv Premiership title for the past four consecutive seasons, sharing two with current assistant Manqoba Mngqithi, and two as the sole leader in the dug-out.

Despite these successes, Mokwena has faced scrutiny for not reaching the CAF Champions League final, which he acknowledges has placed pressure on his position.

He boasts an impressive record of 60 wins in 91 matches across all competitions, suffering only nine defeats.

Mokwena has claimed the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles, both as co-coach with Mngqithi.

