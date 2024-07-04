Two Truck Drivers Fake Robbery, Steal Employer's US$3,200
Two truck drivers, Lovemore Nyashamba (37) of Dzivarasekwa, Harare and Miri Mili (41) of Karoi, have been arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of theft and malicious damage to property.
Prosecutors allege that on June 24, 2024, the two accused persons conspired to steal from their employer. They had been assigned to collect lime TAG from the Alaska Dolomite mine in Chinhoyi.
Nyashamba was driving a Shackman truck, while Mili was driving a Freightliner truck. Nyashamba was given US$3,200 with instructions to pay for the lime at the mine.
However, on their way to Chinhoyi, the Freightliner truck developed a mechanical fault at Mapinga Great Dyke, Banket, prompting them to park by the roadside, where they executed their plan.
The accused persons allegedly damaged the left quarter glass on the passenger door of the Shackman truck by smashing it.
Police investigations revealed that no robbery had occurred and that the accused persons had instead converted the US$3,200 to their personal use.
