Two Truck Drivers Fake Robbery, Steal Employer's US$3,200

14 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jul 2024 11:56:19 GMT

Two truck drivers, Lovemore Nyashamba (37) of Dzivarasekwa, Harare and Miri Mili (41) of Karoi, have been arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of theft and malicious damage to property.

Prosecutors allege that on June 24, 2024, the two accused persons conspired to steal from their employer. They had been assigned to collect lime TAG from the Alaska Dolomite mine in Chinhoyi.

Nyashamba was driving a Shackman truck, while Mili was driving a Freightliner truck. Nyashamba was given US$3,200 with instructions to pay for the lime at the mine.

