ZimParks Rangers Shoot Two Stray Elephants In Beitbridge

In a tragic incident a few months prior, a six-year-old boy from Tshitulipasi and a 58-year-old woman from the nearby Lukange area were attacked and killed by elephants in the district.

Beitbridge town clerk, Loud Ramakgapola, told the Chronicle that they notified ZimParks after the elephants had been encamped at the farm for three months. He said:

We have bana grass that we have planted at our farm hence, usually, these elephants would come and go until now when they decided to camp, posing a threat to our farm workers. We have about 15 workers staying at the farm compound and we felt their lives were under threat from these animals, which is why we had to engage ZimParks. They shot two of them and one of them managed to escape.

ZimParks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident, saying the two elephants were killed near the town council’s peri-urban farm. Said Farawo:

When human and wildlife conflict arises and the lives of humans are at risk, we are duty-bound to act and hence we shot and killed the two elephants. They had become problem animals in the town, especially around the Beitbridge Municipality farm.

Farawo urged people to report problem animals as soon as possible.

A Beitbridge resident, Kudakwashe Chasauka who arrived at the scene soon after the elephants were killed said:

We should leave space for our wildlife so that we can peacefully co-exist. Elephants can cause significant damage to houses and property. These are wild animals and therefore unpredictable when they encounter people.

Chasauka implored ZimParks to conduct awareness campaigns to reduce cases of human-wildlife conflict.

