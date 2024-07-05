FIFA Extends ZIFA Normalisation Committee Mandate To January 2025

However, two other previous members, Cynthia Malaba and Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, have had their mandates terminated as of June 30th, 2024. Said ZIFA in a statement:

Reference is made to the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council (hereinafter: the Bureau) of 10 July 2023 to appoint a normalisation committee at ZIFA as well as the decision of the Bureau of 28 June 2024 to extend the mandate of the said committee until 31 January 2025 at the latest.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

According to the decision taken by the Bureau on 10 July 2023, the FIFA administration, in consultation with CAF, reserves the right to dismiss any of the members of the normalisation committee and/or to appoint further members at any time.

In this respect, after consultation with CAF, FIFA has communicated the new composition of the normalisation committee as follows:

Mr Lincoln C. Mutasa (chairperson)

Ms Rosemary Mugadza (member)

Ms Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe (member)

Consequently, please take note that the mandates of Ms Cynthia Malaba and Mr Sikhumbuzo Ndebele ended on 30 June 2024.

The Normalisation Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank these two members for their dedicated service and commitment since their appointment by FIFA.