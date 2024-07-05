Mnangagwa Appoints Dexter Nduna To Lead ZANU PF's Resource Mobilisation Efforts

In his position, Nduna’s duties will include undertaking business ventures that financially benefit ZANU PF, as well as spearheading the party’s efforts to create wealth through mining, agricultural, and other commercial enterprises.

Nduna is a former member of the National Assembly, having represented the Chegutu West constituency for two successive terms.

He was first elected to the parliamentary seat in 2013, and then re-elected in 2018, defeating his closest challenger from the MDC Alliance, Gift Konjana.

However, the 2018 election results were marred by irregularities.

After the 2018 election, Konjana challenged Nduna’s victory in court, citing errors by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that led to Nduna’s “undue return” to the Chegutu West parliamentary seat. However, the matter was ultimately dismissed on a technicality.

In April 2021, Konjana’s subsequent appeal reached the Supreme Court, but the court refused to hear the case, arguing that it lacked the authority to rule on the matter.

Initially, Konjana had approached the High Court with a petition challenging Nduna’s election, arguing that ZEC had made mistakes in capturing the data from ward-level polling centres, which had skewed the final results.

The High Court petition filed by Konjana was ultimately dismissed in October 2018 by Justice Mary Dube, who ruled that Konjana had failed to present his case in the format required by law.

Unsatisfied with this outcome, Konjana then took the matter to the Supreme Court in an effort to seek redress.

However, the Supreme Court appeal also met a dead end. Justices Bharat Patel and Chinembiri Bhunu, presiding over the case, acknowledged that Konjana’s arguments had merit, but dismissed the appeal, noting that it had exceeded the time limit stipulated by the Electoral Act. As Justice Patel stated in the ruling:

It is accordingly ordered that the present appeal, having ceased to be properly before this court by reason of the time limit stipulated by Section 182 (2) of the Electoral Act having been exceeded, be and is hereby removed from the roll with each party to bear its own costs.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Dexter Nduna, the ZANU PF chairperson for resource mobilization, donated 60 heifers and 5 bulls to Mnangagwa during a party rally held in Magunje, Mashonaland West Province.

