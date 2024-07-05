The Invisible Burden: Unpaid Care And Domestic Work's Impact On Young Women's Leadership And Community Development

Unpaid care and domestic work have long been seen as the responsibility of women and girls, perpetuating gender stereotypes and limiting their opportunities for education, employment, and taking up leadership positions.

This invisible labour often goes unrecognized and undervalued, leading to a cycle of poverty and inequality that disproportionately affects women and girls.

As Tarisai navigates her daily tasks, she dreams of becoming a leader in her community, of making a difference and creating positive change.

However, the weight of her domestic responsibilities is like an albatross on her shoulders, leaving her exhausted and with little time or energy to pursue her ambitions. Said Tarisai:

I cannot attend after-school clubs because I must be home to start with preparations for dinner. I can only write my homework after all the household chores have been attended to which is quite late into the night. Even if I was selected to be a prefect, I would have to forfeit the position because I can not effectively carry out my duties due to obligations at home that require my attention.

For young women like Tarisai, the demands of unpaid work often come at the expense of their education. Girls may attend school irregularly or drop out entirely to meet their family’s needs.

This educational disadvantage continues into adulthood, where women are less likely to pursue higher education or vocational training, further limiting their career prospects and financial independence.

Addressing this issue requires targeted policies that support girls’ education, such as scholarships, flexible school hours, and community awareness programs that emphasize the importance of gender equality in education.

The negative impact of unpaid care and domestic work on young women’s participation in leadership and community development is evident.

They are often excluded from decision-making processes, marginalized in public spaces, and constrained by societal expectations that prioritize their domestic roles over their personal and professional aspirations.

According to the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, even when women try to enter the workforce, unpaid domestic labour becomes a major obstacle to their access to paid work opportunities.

Although women’s inclusion into the workforce is a sign of empowerment, it leaves them with a double burden. They have to handle work responsibilities in addition to their domestic work.

When one woman steps out of the house to work, the responsibility of domestic work falls on the other women in the house.

In nuclear families where both the partners work outside, women are still responsible for almost all house and family-related work.

According to data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), women spend an average of 4 hours and 25 minutes per day on unpaid care and domestic work, while men spend an average of 1 hour and 23 minutes per day on such activities.

This means that women, on average, spend more than twice the amount of time on domestic work compared to men.

According to Sibonokuhle Buhlungu , the cluster lead for the Politics and Decision Making for the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, the invisible burden of unpaid care and domestic work has resulted in fewer women participating in leadership and decision making processes.

They spend a disproportionate amount of time on UCDW, ensuring that the household runs smoothly and fulfilling the caregiving role. Buhlungu further stated:

Women are left with little or no time to contribute meaningfully to the leadership and decision-making discourse. This has led to fewer women taking up leadership positions.

Furthermore, the lack of recognition and support for their unpaid labor perpetuates a cycle of poverty and disempowerment, limiting their ability to break free from traditional gender roles and achieve their full potential.

It is imperative that the systemic barriers that prevent young women from fully participating in leadership and community development be addressed and this includes recognizing and valuing their contributions in the home, providing access to education and training opportunities, and creating supportive environments that promote gender equality and empowerment.

In Zimbabwe, we have seen various women’s empowerment organizations like WICoZ advocating and pushing for a National Care Policy that will recognize and acknowledge the value, effort, and contribution of unpaid care and domestic work to women and girls.

Furthermore, if this policy is implemented, it will reduce the disproportionate burden of care work on women and girls, giving them more time to take up leadership positions and get involved in important decision-making processes.

Story contributed by Varaidzo Zhou

