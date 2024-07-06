ZANU-PF Councillor Blocks Clinic From Using Opposition-Donated Blankets

When pressed further on the matter, Councillor Chikuruwo refused to comment, stating that he saw no need to discuss the issue since he claimed he was not informed about the donation in the first place. He said:

Zinhumwe also confirmed the matter but said he was not going to withdraw the donation. He said:

I received a call from the clinic staff advising me that they had been ordered to return the blankets last Wednesday. I will not take the blankets back because I am only making my contribution as a member of this community. I was touched by the plight of patients and nurses at the clinic which serves over a thousand villagers. It does not help anyone to return these blankets.

He said donated the blankets when he held a peace and drug and substance abuse soccer and netball tournament at Chisangano Secondary School.

Zinhumwe’s donation followed a public appeal by the clinic staff that the clinic had a critical shortage of blankets.

It is alleged that newborn babies have died at the Nhangabwe Clinic due to a critical shortage of blankets and other essential supplies.

The nursing staff are sometimes forced to give up their own personal blankets in a desperate effort to keep vulnerable patients warm.

This dire situation has led to patients, including expectant mothers, being discharged prematurely from the clinic, further jeopardizing their health.

When contacted by The Mirror, the clinic’s acting sister in charge, Annasia Mudima, stated that she was not permitted to comment to the media on the matter.

In response to the reported incident, ZANU PF’s Director for Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, claimed that the party welcomes development from everyone, regardless of political affiliation. He said:

We have never heard of such activities. The President has called all Zimbabweans regardless of political and social lines to assist in development. This is our country and we have to develop it. We want an opposition that also contributes to development.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) deputy spokesperson in Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said he is not aware of the matter.

In 2019, the then Chiredzi West MP, Farai Musikavanhu, reportedly withdrew hospital beds and other medical supplies donated to Chiredzi Polyclinic by an opposition MDC official.

Musikavanhu reportedly dumped the goods donated by John Mangange outside the council offices.

Mangange was based in the United Kingdom. He had contested for the parliamentary seat but lost to Musikavanhu.

Musikavanhu reportedly teamed up with State Security agents to forcibly remove an ambulance, 30 wheelchairs, three 5,000-litre water tanks, 10 electric-operated beds, BP testing kits from the clinic and other items.

