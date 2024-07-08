2024 PSL Season: Matchday 18 Fixtures And Venues

On Sunday, league leaders FC Platinum, who have accumulated 35 points so far, travel to Mhondoro to take on Chegutu Pirates, who are currently embroiled in the relegation battle.

In another highly anticipated clash, the “Battle of Zimbabwe” will take place as struggling giants Dynamos host Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium.

Dynamos, who have 24 points, are in sixth place, while Highlanders occupy fifth spot, with only two points separating the two teams.

Elsewhere on Sunday, ninth-placed Chicken Inn (23 points) will host CAPS United (22 points) at Luveve Stadium in a battle between two teams looking to climb the table.

Below is the full fixture list:

Saturday, 13 July 2024

Bikita Minerals vs Herentals College (Sakubva Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Arenel Movers (Baobab Stadium)

Simba Bhora vs Manica Diamonds (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Green Fuel (Luveve Stadium)

Yadah Stars vs Hwange (Heart Stadium)

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Chicken Inn vs CAPS United (Luveve Stadium)

Chegutu Pirates vs FC Platinum (Baobab Stadium)

TelOne vs ZPC Kariba (Bata Stadium)

Dynamos vs Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

