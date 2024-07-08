CCC Senator Keresensia Chabuka Dies

4 minutes ago Mon, 08 Jul 2024 08:34:21 GMT

Keresensia Chabuka, the Chairperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Manicaland Provincial Women’s Assembly, has passed away.

Chabuka was also a Senator and a veteran of Zimbabwe’s war of independence.

Her son, Simon Chabuka, who is the mayor of Mutare, on Sunday, confirmed to NewsDay that she will be buried on Tuesday at her rural home in Nyazura, Manicaland Province. Said Chabuka:

