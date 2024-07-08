CCC Senator Keresensia Chabuka Dies
Keresensia Chabuka, the Chairperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Manicaland Provincial Women’s Assembly, has passed away.
Chabuka was also a Senator and a veteran of Zimbabwe’s war of independence.
Her son, Simon Chabuka, who is the mayor of Mutare, on Sunday, confirmed to NewsDay that she will be buried on Tuesday at her rural home in Nyazura, Manicaland Province. Said Chabuka:
The late Senator Chabuka will be laid to rest on Tuesday at her rural home in Nyazura, Mutungagore, Chitenderano village in Makoni South constituency.
Her body will be taken to Nyazura on Monday (today) for burial on Tuesday.
A send-off mass will be held today (yesterday) at the Roman Catholic Church in Mutare before the body departs for Nyazura.
CCC Manicaland provincial co-ordinator Itayi Masaka said Chabuka would be sorely missed. Said Masaka:
Her contribution to the fight for a better Zimbabwe will always be cherished and celebrated.
She will be sadly missed. She fought her battle and was one of the strongest opposition figures we had in this country.
Mourners are gathered at 11160 Murambi Gardens East in Mutare.
