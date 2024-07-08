Msendami Chooses Marumo Gallants Over Simba SC And TP Mazembe

Msendami’s exploits led to interest from several clubs, including South African PSL sides SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC.

However, the young striker ultimately decided to join Marumo Gallants, a team that was playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, South Africa’s second-tier league, last season.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

This decision has surprised many football observers, given that Marumo Gallants finished the 2023/24 season in 11th place and failed to gain promotion to the South African Premier Soccer League.

The move to the lesser-known South African club is seen as a somewhat unexpected choice, considering the interest from the more established Simba SC and TP Mazembe.

Marumo Gallants recently secured the Moroka Swallows franchise, ensuring that the club will now compete in the South African Premier Soccer League for the upcoming season.

Msendami’s decision to join Marumo Gallants is believed to be driven by his desire for consistent playing time, which he may have struggled to secure at the bigger clubs.

A source close to the player told FarPost that Msendami prioritized game time over the potential prestige of playing for Simba SC or TP Mazembe, where he could have ended up on the bench and stunted his development.

The 23-year-old striker had an outstanding 2023/24 campaign with Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy, scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists in 28 matches as the club successfully defended their league title. Said the source:

Yes, there were several offers including one from AmaZulu but he preferred Marumo Gallants for decent reasons. He wanted a team where he would be sure of game time. At Galaxy, he was a first-team player, so he wanted to keep rising and not be a bench warmer. To be honest, he is ready for the PSL, but at his age, what is important is the game time. That is why Msendami snubbed Simba SC and TP Mazembe. He wants it as much as he wants to earn.

Msendami is considered a strong contender for the Botswana Premier League Player of the Season award.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment