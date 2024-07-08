Zimbabwe To Introduce Universal Hepatitis B Vaccination For Newborns
In a move to address the spread of Hepatitis B, the Zimbabwean government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is set to introduce a universal Hepatitis B vaccine for all newborn babies.
This initiative aims to prevent the transmission of the viral infection from infected mothers to their infants.
The introduction of the Hepatitis B vaccine comes as the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) has opened a funding window for countries seeking to incorporate this vaccine into their national immunization programs.
Addressing members of the National EMTCT (Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission) Validation Committee last week, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora said the implementation of the Hepatitis B vaccine is a crucial step towards the triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B. Said Mombeshora (via The Herald):
The introduction of the Hepatitis B birth dose vaccine is a priority for the country as this is a critical prevention intervention that will result in the attainment of the validation targets set out by WHO.
Hepatitis B surface antigen test kits are already in the country, and capacity building of our frontline healthcare staff is progressing well.
Healthcare workers from high-volume facilities in the southern region of the country, including Bulawayo Province, have already been trained and are offering testing for the Hepatitis B virus.
Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver. The hepatitis B virus (HBV), which causes the illness, is primarily transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids, such as blood, semen, or saliva.
Many people with hepatitis B don’t show any symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they can include fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), and dark urine.
Hepatitis B can be either acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term). Acute hepatitis B typically resolves on its own within a few months.
Chronic hepatitis B can last a lifetime and increase the risk of liver damage, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.
More: Pindula News