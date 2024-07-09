Break-in At Tongai Mnangagwa's Offices

4 minutes ago Tue, 09 Jul 2024 11:33:27 GMT

The offices of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) building in Harare were reportedly broken into on Monday night by unknown individuals.

Speaking to NewsDay on Tuesday morning, Mnangagwa confirmed the break-in, stating that the suspects had gained entry through the ceiling. He said: