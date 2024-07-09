Break-in At Tongai Mnangagwa's Offices
The offices of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) building in Harare were reportedly broken into on Monday night by unknown individuals.
Speaking to NewsDay on Tuesday morning, Mnangagwa confirmed the break-in, stating that the suspects had gained entry through the ceiling. He said:
We are still searching if they took anything. We have police at the scene right now.Feedback
This incident comes just two weeks after a security breach and fire incident at the home of Tongai Mnangagwa’s cousin, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who is the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion and the son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
