Harare Man Charged With Murder After Killing "Attacker"
Kelvin Kagondo, a 34-year-old Harare resident, has been charged with murder after he allegedly fatally struck one of his assailants during a confrontation.
On Monday, Kagondo appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya, who remanded him in custody until July 22, 2024, and advised him to approach the High Court for a bail application, reported NewsDay.
According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 3, 2024, when Kagondo was on his way home in Retreat Waterfalls, Harare, from his mother’s residence in the same neighbourhood.
Kagondo was carrying children’s bicycles, a pram, a guitar, and a small bucket containing 60 boiled eggs.
The court heard that the now-deceased and other patrons, who were drinking at a local beer outlet, confronted Kagondo and demanded to know the origin of the items he was carrying.
The deceased and his accomplices then reportedly assaulted Kagondo, accusing him of stealing the property and demanding a confession.
During the altercation, Kagondo allegedly picked up a quarter brick and threw it towards the assailants in retaliation, striking one of the men on the head.
The man fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead on arrival at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira told the court that Kagondo fled the scene, but his blood-stained shirt was later recovered during the investigation.
The police also recovered the blood-stained brick used in the alleged murder.
