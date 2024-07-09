Harare Man Charged With Murder After Killing "Attacker"

Kagondo was carrying children’s bicycles, a pram, a guitar, and a small bucket containing 60 boiled eggs.

The court heard that the now-deceased and other patrons, who were drinking at a local beer outlet, confronted Kagondo and demanded to know the origin of the items he was carrying.

The deceased and his accomplices then reportedly assaulted Kagondo, accusing him of stealing the property and demanding a confession.

During the altercation, Kagondo allegedly picked up a quarter brick and threw it towards the assailants in retaliation, striking one of the men on the head.

The man fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead on arrival at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira told the court that Kagondo fled the scene, but his blood-stained shirt was later recovered during the investigation.

The police also recovered the blood-stained brick used in the alleged murder.

