Mwonzora Claims CCC MPs Support Mnangagwa's Third Term Agenda

Mwonzora substantiated his claims that CCC is heavily compromised by citing circumstantial evidence.He said:

There is a legal phrase res ipsa loquitur meaning facts speak for themselves. Don’t you see they are compromised? Don’t you see they have a given Emmerson Mnangagwa two-thirds majority? Don’t you see the leader of the CCC was quiet when the recalls were done? Right now CCC in Parliament have not spoken against the third term, I dare them to speak against the third term.

Mwonzora acknowledged that during his tenure as the leader of the opposition in Parliament, he would occasionally meet with Mnangagwa and “never made a secret of it”, in contrast to the CCC leaders who have reportedly been hosted at lavish banquets at State House. He said:

I would go to meet him as leader of the opposition but never, never did President Mnangagwa or his wife throw a party for me. President Mnangagwa’s wife threw a party for the CCC MPs in the State House. What more evidence do we require? Our brothers and sisters have been compromised and are supporting the third term, supporting the extension of the term of President Mnangagwa. They have not spoken against a third term, they have actually agreed that Mnangagwa must extend his term. Let them come out and deny it. They have not denounced it.

However, Mwonzora’s allegations against the CCC appear to be a case of the pot calling the kettle black, as he himself previously supported a constitutional amendment while he was the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

In 2021, Mwonzora defended MDC lawmakers for joining ZANU PF MPs in supporting a constitutional amendment that removed the requirement for a presidential running mate, extended the women’s quota, and removed the 70-year retirement age cap for judges.

