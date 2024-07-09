US$35 000 Stolen From Church Premises In Chinhoyi

Evidence collected from the crime scene indicates that the suspects may have used an explosive device to breach the safe.

Investigators recovered a burnt fuse as well as traces of explosive residue at the location.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information related to this incident to come forward and report it at their nearest police station. The ZRP said:

Police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred during the night on 06/07/24 at a church along Highway Drive, Mazari. Unknown suspects gained entry into the church offices and broke the safe before stealing US$35,000 cash. A burnt fuse and explosive residue were recovered at the scene.

In an unrelated case, Police in Chombira are investigating a case of a robbery that also happened on Saturday around 1:20 AM in Kanengoni Village, Chiweshe.

It is alleged that three unidentified male suspects, all wearing face masks, forcibly gained entry into the complainant’s house through a broken window.

The intruders were armed with machetes and proceeded to violently attack the homeowner.

After assaulting the victim, the suspects then ransacked the entire house, searching for valuables.

They stole a significant amount of cash – US$6,500 – as well as 85 kilograms of gold that had been hidden inside a wooden cabinet.

In yet another disturbing incident of unlawful entry and theft, the ZRP said that unknown suspects broke into a supermarket located in the Aspindale area of Marimba, Harare. The break-in occurred around 2 AM on July 1st.

According to the police investigation, the suspects allegedly gained unauthorised access to the supermarket premises by breaking through the roof.

The perpetrators then proceeded to tamper with the CCTV surveillance system, likely in an attempt to cover their tracks.

After disabling the security cameras, the suspects then targeted the supermarket’s safes, successfully breaking into two of them.

The thieves managed to steal US$50,000 in cash from the safes before fleeing the scene.

