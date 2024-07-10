Chimombe, Mpofu Bail Ruling Deferred To 16 July

The presiding magistrate, Marehwanazvo Gofa, said the ruling on the bail application will be delivered on July 16.

Prosecutors have alleged that Mpofu and Chimombe forged documents to secure the tender to supply 600,000 goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

The two lead investigators, Henry Chapwanya and Gamuchirai Zimunhu, provided evidence in court arguing that Mpofu and Chimombe should be denied bail.

They claimed that if released, the suspects would pose a flight risk and also the release could result in protests that would undermine the peace and security of the nation, especially with the upcoming SADC Summit scheduled in the next few weeks.

In addition, Chapwanya submitted that there was a high likelihood Mpofu and Chimombe would interfere with witnesses, as they had previously interacted with some of them during negotiations for the goat tender held with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje presented documentary evidence in the form of a memo that had been circulated on social media by the two suspects.

The memo stated that the government had provided them with around $4 million equivalent for the project.

Some critics have questioned the timing of the arrests of Mpofu and Chimombe, as the alleged fraud is said to have occurred a couple of years ago.

There has been speculation that their arrest may be in retaliation for exposing alleged underhand deals between Wicknell Chivayo and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), which implicated several high-ranking government officials.

Chivayo is an ex-convict and an associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as a ZANU PF donor.

