Gweru Man Exposed For Theft After Failing To Pay Bus Fare

Mutsengi forced open the door and entered the house while the complainant was sleeping. He then took an Itel A70 cellphone and a black jacket and left unnoticed.

The complainant discovered the missing belongings the following morning and reported the matter to the police.

That same morning, Mutsengi boarded a bus from Kwekwe to Gweru, where he gave the bus conductor the stolen Itel A70 cellphone and promised to pay the bus fare in Gweru, as he had no money at the time.

The bus conductor became suspicious and alerted the police in Gweru after receiving a call on the Itel cellphone from the complainant, who revealed that the phone belonged to her. Mutsengi was then apprehended.

The value of the stolen property was $115 USD, and only $100 USD was recovered.

For the offence, Mutsengi was sentenced to 14 months of imprisonment, with 4 months suspended for 5 years.

The remaining 10 months were suspended on the condition that Mutsengi perform 350 hours of community service.

More: Pindula News

