Mischievous Learners Cause Second Fire In 5 Days At Matopo High School

In the latest incident, a fire erupted on Tuesday morning at a building where some extra mattresses were being stored. However, the school authorities were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

In a message to parents, Sibanda confirmed the latest fire incident and reassured them that the situation was brought under control swiftly. Reads the message:

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Another unfortunate incident befell us in the early hours of yesterday where a small room, an extension of a Form Three hostel currently not housing any children but housing extra mattresses caught fire. This time we were able to put out the fire quickly as fire extinguishers were availed in no time. Sibanda said there is a huge probability of arson by one of the learners, based on preliminary investigations. He said: One child reports that he saw a boy carrying fire using a cup and as soon as that boy got behind the building, a fire started. Intentions of this arson are yet to be established through thorough investigation. What happened dear parents is simple mischief by our learners.

Sibanda revealed that during the winter months, the school’s electric geysers have not been performing up to expectations, making it difficult for students to access warm bathing water.

To address this, the school has been using firewood to heat the water, and this temporary solution has been working well.

However, Sibanda acknowledged that it would not be surprising if the fire that gutted the entire boys’ dormitory the previous week was caused by negligence on the part of the students.

He sought to assure parents and guardians that the school was working diligently to prevent any further incidents and to make the hostels a safe living environment for the students.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment