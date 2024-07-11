5 Victims Of Ruwa Kombi Accident Identified
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five people killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday afternoon along the Harare-Mutare Road in Ruwa.
Initially, the ZRP reported that four people had died at the scene, with ten others sustaining injuries.
However, today they confirmed that another person passed away at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to injuries sustained in the accident, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.
The names of the victims are:
- Keylia Munene (11 months), a female infant.
- Loice Rushizha (69), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare.
- Steven Ngozha (74), a male adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare.
- Violet Mesa, a female adult of Nyamanhindi Village, Rusape.
- Joyce Mundogwinya (52), a female adult of New Ceney Park, Ushewekunze, Harare.
A Toyota Hiace Kombi in which the people were travelling veered off the road and overturned near the Sunway City turn-off, approximately at 1:30 PM.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reiterated the importance of adhering to stipulated speed limits and all road rules and regulations to reduce road traffic accidents.
