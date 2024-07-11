5 Victims Of Ruwa Kombi Accident Identified

3 minutes ago Thu, 11 Jul 2024 13:14:14 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five people killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday afternoon along the Harare-Mutare Road in Ruwa.

Initially, the ZRP reported that four people had died at the scene, with ten others sustaining injuries.

However, today they confirmed that another person passed away at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to injuries sustained in the accident, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

