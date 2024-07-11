Dynamos Players Resume Training

Despite their recent strike, the players had agreed to train out of respect for the upcoming crucial match against Highlanders.

The dispute arose from unpaid winning bonuses and signing-on fees, with players owed approximately US$1,050 each for those who featured in all 17 matches during the first half of the season.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Dynamos typically pays US$100 for a win, which increases to US$200 for matches against top teams like Highlanders, CAPS United, FC Platinum, and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

For draws, the club pays US$50, which rises to US$100 against the aforementioned top sides.

So far this season, Dynamos has secured five wins (against Bikita Minerals, TelOne, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers, and GreenFuel), totalling US$500 per player.

They have also recorded nine draws, including matches against CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum Stars, amounting to US$550 per player.

In total, certain players are owed up to US$1,050 each.

Speaking to The Herald, Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe said despite the strike, the players are ready for the “Battle of Zimbabwe” match. He said:

These are footballers and the life of a footballer you need to be training all the time. And you need to stay fit. The players have been training throughout, although it has been individual and when you train individually there is no teamwork. But as far as fitness is concerned there are no issues. We conducted fitness tests today (yesterday), to see if they are ready to play a blockbuster match and most of them are ready, save for a few. We have lost four days of training so we are going to push tomorrow (today) and Friday as well. Thumbs up to the boys for understanding the situation. They are going to do business come Sunday and we are ready to go. But what is there is that they have agreed to train because we have a big game ahead.

Dynamos are currently sixth on the league table with 24 points, trailing leaders FC Platinum by 11 points.

Their inconsistent form has prompted some fans to call for Mangombe’s dismissal.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment