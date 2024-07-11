Police Arrest Five Teens For Stripping And Assaulting Girl In Wedza

ZRP UPDATE ON A VIRAL VIDEO CIRCULATING ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

Reference is made to our post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police X handle on 10 July 2024 on a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a female victim is being assaulted by a group of female suspects.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Vimbai Mike (19), Rudo Manjere (17), Lilly Rose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (17) and Sandra Vhumbunu (17) on 10 July 2024 in connection with the case of aggravated indecent assault which occurred at Mupfuuri Village, Wedza on 04. July 2024.

Investigations by the police revealed that on 04 July 2024 at 1100 hours, Rudo Manjere, Lilly Rose Munyoro and Lillian Chido Munyoro lured the victim, Mavis Mada (18), to Vimbai Mike’s homestead at Mupfuuri Village, Wedza on the pretext that they wanted to give her vegetable seedlings. The suspects locked the victim in one of the huts and stripped her naked.

The five suspects took turns to assault the victim with switches and went on to insert three sticks into the victim’s private parts whilst recording a video.

The victim fell unconscious and the suspects poured water on her before freeing her naked at 1500 hours.

The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a Vivo cellphone which was used to record the assault incident.

Vimbai Mike is detained in Police custody while the other four suspects, who are juveniles, have been released in custody of their parents and they will be taken to court for the due processes of the law to take its course.

The complainant is alive and is currently receiving medical attention at Mount St Mary’s Hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to settle disputes amicably without resorting to violence. The law will take its course in this case without fear or favour.

Nyathi. P Commissioner