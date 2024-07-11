WHO Urges Countries To Prepare For An Increase In COVID-19 Cases

There has been public speculation linking the increase in severe flu cases to coronavirus, a claim that the government has denied.

In a letter dated July 4, 2024, addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Aspect Maunganidze, WHO country representative Desta Tiruneh emphasized the importance of ensuring sufficient oxygen availability in healthcare facilities to manage acute cases effectively. Wrote Tiruneh:

WHO has received a reported rise in a number of COVID-19 cases in some countries among pilgrims returning from the recent Hajj in Mecca. Countries with returning pilgrims carry a risk of a rise in new COVID-19 infections.

All countries concerned have been advised to heighten their readiness measures in case of a surge in cases.

The following measures are being proposed to countries for consideration to limit further spread of the virus:

Heighten COVID-19 surveillance by screening at the points of entry to identify (symptomatic) infected persons.

Knowing that the majority of cases may be asymptomatic and in view of limited testing advise all returnees to self-isolate for 5 days for those without symptoms and 7 days for those with symptoms.

Emphasize personal protection by use of masks, hand washing and avoiding public gatherings through risk communication activities.

Develop and run appropriate messages on electronic billboards at the airports on the current situation, risk of infection, prevention and where to seek care if sick.

Empower the people to seek for care when they don’t feel well but as a start, home care is recommended for those with mild symptoms.

Notify health facilities of the potential increase in cases and the need for a raised index of suspicion for COVID-19 especially in situations with limited testing capacity.

Ensure the availability of enough oxygen in the facilities for care of acute cases. Stock RDTs for diagnosis in facilities.

Undertake sufficient communication to the public to take personal responsibility and isolate themselves if they suspect to be infected and to seek care when ill.

WHO Member States are kindly advised to adhere to the International Health Regulations and not interfere with international travel but instead strengthen their surveillance and risk communication while preparing for care and treatment of those who may succumb to the illness. The most recent guidance for COVID-19 can be accessed on this link:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance-publications

Thank you for your collaboration and support.