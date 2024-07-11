Woman Found Dead In Roadport Toilet

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at Roadport. The body was collected and taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

In a separate and unrelated incident, the body of a newborn baby was discovered floating in a sewage pool in Mbizo, Kwekwe, on Tuesday morning. The grim discovery is suspected to be a case of baby dumping.

According to Mbizo’s Ward 11 Councillor Nyika Panyika, the tragic find was made by local boys who were walking along the road and came across the baby’s remains in the sewage pool. He said (via The Herald):

I was one of the first people to arrive at the scene and I can confirm this sad development. The baby was discovered by the children who then notified their parents.

He said the police attended the scene and took the body to the mortuary.

Kwekwe’s Assistant District Development Coordinator, Reason Machina, who also chairs the District Child Protection Committee, revealed a troubling trend.

Machina disclosed that since April 2024, the committee has received four reported cases of baby dumping and child neglect within the Kwekwe District.

He said that the authorities are exploring ways to effectively curb the growing incidents of baby dumping and child neglect in Kwekwe.

