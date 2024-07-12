"Brave" Chipinge Woman Disarms Armed Robber

After being disarmed, the robber fled the scene together with two accomplices who had been blocked from entering the bedroom by Samupindi’s children.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, confirmed the incident.

He said the two suspects, Last Garikai alias Musvetu (40) from Gaza and Farai Mangwayana, have since been arrested and charged with armed robbery.

The pair was also charged with three additional counts of armed robbery after confessing to other crimes during the police interrogations. Said Ass. Insp. Chinyoka:

Ms Irene Samupindi is a known resident in Chipinge. On June 28, she arrived home from town and remained in the car for about 10 minutes. She later went into her bedroom. After about five minutes, Last Garikai stormed into her kitchen wearing a balaclava and armed with a pistol which he pointed at Ms Samupindi’s domestic worker, Ms Yeukai Mashava. He demanded to know where Ms Samupindi was and was shown. Upon entering the main bedroom, Garikai pointed the pistol at Ms Samupindi’s head and ordered her to lie down. Ms Samupindi wrestled with Garikai while shouting for help. Her children joined in the scuffle. The children also blocked the other two robbers from entering the bedroom. Ms Samupindi managed to disarm the intruder, prompting the three accused persons to bolt from the scene, leaving the loaded pistol behind.

After disarming the intruder, Samupindi promptly reported the incident to the Chipinge police through a phone call.

The responding officers arrived at the scene and recovered the pistol, a magazine loaded with four rounds, and a black balaclava left behind by the fleeing robbers.

Two days later, police detectives apprehended the two suspects, Last Garikai alias Musvetu and Farai Mangwayana, in connection with a series of armed robberies that had plagued the farming town.

During the subsequent interrogations, the two suspects allegedly confessed not only to the attempted robbery at Samupindi’s home but also to committing three other armed robberies in the local area. Said Asst. Insp. Chinyoka:

On June 30, 2024, at around 9 pm, police detectives in Chipinge arrested Last Garikai and Farai Mangwayana. During interrogations, Garikai confessed that he was the one who had committed three armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery on Ms Samupindi where a pistol was recovered. Mangwayana admitted to a case of unlawful entry.

