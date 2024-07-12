High Court Postpones Timba, CCC Activists' Bail Hearing

They are charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry, as well as disorderly conduct.

The lawyers for the activists told the media that the gathering was a barbecue at the home of Timba, to commemorate June 16, the Day of the African Child.

Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo denied them bail, citing concerns that they posed a security threat and were unsuitable candidates for release.

Prosecutors allege that police received information that the accused were organising an unlawful gathering to participate in an illegal demonstration in Harare.

Reportedly, clashes ensued during the arrests as the accused resisted and fought back, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

One of the detainees lost a child while in custody and was not permitted to attend the funeral.

Tambudzai Makororo, another activist, reportedly sustained a broken leg as a result of the assault by the police and has undergone surgery to repair a fracture in her left leg.

