Lawyer Thabani Mpofu Calls On ZEC Chairperson To Refute General Sanyatwe's "Command Voting" Remarks
Prominent lawyer and advocate Thabani Mpofu has written a letter to the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Justice Priscilla Chigumba, challenging her to publicly refute the claims made by Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe regarding the military’s ability to impose “command voting.”
Last month, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Lt. General Sanyatwe, was quoted as stating that the army will employ “command voting” in elections and that the ruling ZANU PF party would “rule forever.”
In a letter dated July 12, 2024, Mpofu demanded that Chigumba issue a firm public statement refuting Sanyatwe’s claims and providing assurances that ZEC is not beholden to or influenced by the army’s directives.
Mpofu has given Chigumba a seven-day deadline to address Lt. General Sanyatwe’s assertions about the military’s ability to manipulate the electoral process to ensure ZANU PF’s perpetual rule in Zimbabwe. Wrote Mpofu:
I am writing to bring to your attention concerning remarks made by General Sanyatwe, the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army about elections in Zimbabwe. I have in my possession videographic evidence of him uttering words to the following effect:
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
“… Zanu (PF) shall rule until donkeys grow horns, whatever your stated and expressed wishes. I am now speaking as the Commander of the Army. We shall use what is called Command Voting. . . Do we understand each other?”
In these remarks, General Sanyatwe not only wades into issues beyond his constitutional remit but also asserts, his as well as the army’s preparedness to undermine the vote and not respect its sanctity. Your Commission’s ability to deliver a credible election has been put in issue by remarks that suggest its complicity in undermining the popular will.
I wonder whether there is any truth to the sting of General Sanyatwe’s assertion.
If you consider this assertion false, I kindly request that you publicly refute it with a firm assurance that your commission is not on the army’s back and call.
If you choose reticence, I kindly request that you account for it, the statement considered. General Sanyatwe’s statement undermines the trust and confidence of the electorate in the electoral process. This as you are aware, has been no small issue.
A clear and prompt refutation of this assertion will help to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and reassure the public that the Electoral Commission is committed to upholding the sanctity of the vote.
Your attention is drawn to sections 155(1), 156(c)(i), 233 and 239 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013 and to the obligations that have been triggered by this tainted tale.
The failure to call out this constitutional delinquency most indubitably has consequences.
I would appreciate your attention to this grave matter within 7 days.
On July 3, 2024, wrote to Sanyatwe demanding an unequivocal withdrawal of his previous remarks regarding the military’s ability to employ “command voting” to ensure ZANU PF’s perpetual rule.
Mpofu stated that Sanyatwe’s comments violated Zimbabwe’s national constitution, the Defence Act, and the Electoral Act, and he gave the military leader a seven-day deadline to retract his claims.
Today, Mpofu has reiterated his demand, clarifying that he is giving Sanyatwe a full seven days, excluding weekends, to publicly retract his statements.
More: Pindula News