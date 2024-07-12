Sengwa Fishing Camp Engulfed By Fire
Two fishermen suffered severe burns when a devastating fire broke out at the Sengwa Fishing Camp in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, last week.
The blaze destroyed property worth an estimated $40,000 and razed at least 30 huts to the ground.
According to the Southern Eye, the incident has left the affected fishermen and their families in dire need of assistance.
Tyunga-Luunga Ward 1 councillor Minister Sinamunsanga confirmed the tragedy and appealed for help to support the victims. He stated:
We have sent reports of the incident to all relevant offices seeking assistance for all the affected households. We kindly request all well-wishers to come forth in cash and kind. Any form of assistance will go a long way towards cushioning the affected families.
Investigations suggest that the fire may have been sparked by the explosion of a fuel container in one of the huts, leading to the rapid spread of the inferno.
The Sengwa Fishing Camp situated on the shores of Lake Kariba, sustains the livelihoods of many families residing in the surrounding Tyunga, Sinakatenge, Luunga and Siabuwa areas.
The camp’s name is derived from the Sengwa River, which flows through the Gokwe District before emptying into the Zambezi River.
More: Pindula News