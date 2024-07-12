Sengwa Fishing Camp Engulfed By Fire

5 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jul 2024 11:29:40 GMT

Two fishermen suffered severe burns when a devastating fire broke out at the Sengwa Fishing Camp in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, last week.

The blaze destroyed property worth an estimated $40,000 and razed at least 30 huts to the ground.

According to the Southern Eye, the incident has left the affected fishermen and their families in dire need of assistance.

