12 Cars Burnt At ZRP Southerton Police Station Complex

4 minutes ago Sat, 13 Jul 2024 05:47:15 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fire incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at the ZRP Southerton Police Station complex.

The complex houses two key police units – the Duty Uniform Branch (DUB) and the CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS).

According to a statement issued by the police, the fire originated from an electricity pylon situated close to the property and quickly spread throughout the yard.

