12 Cars Burnt At ZRP Southerton Police Station Complex
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fire incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at the ZRP Southerton Police Station complex.
The complex houses two key police units – the Duty Uniform Branch (DUB) and the CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS).
According to a statement issued by the police, the fire originated from an electricity pylon situated close to the property and quickly spread throughout the yard.
In the process, a total of 12 vehicles parked within the police station complex were severely damaged and burned.
The ZRP has not yet disclosed the potential cause of the fire and no injuries to police officers or other personnel have been reported so far. Reads the statement:
