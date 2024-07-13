Shurugwi Man Killed For Spilling Beer

The accused, identified as Albert Gido, accused the 35-year-old victim, Future Ngwenya, of spilling his beer and proceeded to assault him with his bare hands.

Other patrons at the bar intervened and restrained Gido from further attacking Ngwenya. However, it is alleged that around 11 PM, after most of the other customers had left the premises, Gido assaulted Ngwenya again – this time with his bare hands and a plastic chair, while an accomplice, Trymore Manhoro (30), who remains at large, held the victim down.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The bar operator then chased both Gido and Manhoro out of the establishment. It is reported that Gido subsequently dragged the severely injured Ngwenya to a secluded location, where he allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach and armpit with a sharp object.

The accused and his accomplice then fled the scene, leaving Ngwenya bleeding profusely and holding his protruding intestines.

Gido was remanded in custody until July 26.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment