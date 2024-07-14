Government Modifies Ban On Imports Of Vehicles More Than 10 Years Old
The Government of Zimbabwe has lifted the ban on the importation of vehicles older than 10 years if they meet certain criteria.
According to Statutory Instrument 111 of 2024 [CAP. 14:05] Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations. 2024 (No. 11), inherited cars, those of returning citizens and diplomats can be imported into the country even if the cars are older than 10 years. Reads the Statutory Instrument:
It is hereby notified that the Minister of Industry and Commerce, in terms of section 4(1) of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, hereby makes the following regulations:-Notwithstanding section 3(1), second hand motor vehicles aged ten years and above belonging to the following shall be allowed entry into Zimbabwe, deceased estates (inherited motor vehicles); or diplomats returning to Zimbabwe from their postings abroad; or returning residents.Feedback
In March 2024, the government banned the importation of vehicles that are more than 10 years old from the date of manufacture, and those bringing any shall bear the costs of re-exportation.
Statutory Instrument 54 of 2024 cited as Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 10) gazetted by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu deleted the old 2021 need for an import licence for older cars and replaced it with a pure ban plus a re-export requirement.
Imports of commercial vehicles, tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction sectors were exempted from the ban.
