Government Modifies Ban On Imports Of Vehicles More Than 10 Years Old

The Government of Zimbabwe has lifted the ban on the importation of vehicles older than 10 years if they meet certain criteria.

According to Statutory Instrument 111 of 2024 [CAP. 14:05] Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations. 2024 (No. 11), inherited cars, those of returning citizens and diplomats can be imported into the country even if the cars are older than 10 years. Reads the Statutory Instrument: