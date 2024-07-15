Daniel Msendami Completes Move To Marumo Gallants

Marumo will play in the DStv Premiership after buying the franchise of Moroka Swallows late last month.

The 23-year-old Msendami gained significant attention after a standout campaign with Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy, where he helped the club win the Botswana Premier League title and the Orange FA Cup.

Msendami’s exploits reportedly led to interest from several clubs, including Tanzanian club Simba SC and DR Congo’s TP Mazembeas well as South African PSL sides SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC.

However, the young striker ultimately decided to join Marumo Gallants, a team that was playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, South Africa’s second-tier league, last season.

The move to the lesser-known South African club is seen as a somewhat unexpected choice, considering the interest from the more established Simba SC and TP Mazembe.

Msendami’s decision to join Marumo Gallants is believed to be driven by his desire for consistent playing time, which he may have struggled to secure at the bigger clubs.

The Zimbabwean had an outstanding 2023/24 campaign with Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy, scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists in 28 matches as the club successfully defended their league title.

