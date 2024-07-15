Filabusi Man (32) Rapes Visually Impaired Woman

While she was asleep, the accused person managed to gain entry into her residence.

When the complainant was awakened by the sound of the creaking door, she inquired about the intruder’s identity.

However, the accused person quickly jumped onto the bed, squeezed the victim’s neck, and proceeded to rape her. Following the heinous act, the perpetrator fled the scene.

The complainant’s cries for help were heard by her nearby nephew, who immediately alerted the local neighbourhood watch committee.

The committee members tracked the footprints left by the accused person, which led them to his place of residence.

There, they were able to recover the shoes that matched the footprints, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The court has since sentenced the accused individual to 16 years in prison.

