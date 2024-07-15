Schreiber Targets Illegal Workers On South African Farms, Restuarants, Spaza Shops, Mines

In the coming year, Home Affairs will increase the number of inspections at restuarants, spaza shops, farms and mines by over 50% in order to take action against people illegally employed including through deportations.

South Africa is grappling with a concerning issue of illegal immigration and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals within its borders.

Reports suggest that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are currently engaged in various sectors of the South African economy, despite the clear prohibitions outlined in the country’s Immigration Act and Employment Services Act.

The Department of Home Affairs has emphasized the responsibilities of employers in this matter. Businesses are required to make a genuine effort to verify the immigration status and work authorization of their foreign employees.

This includes checking for valid work visas or permits through the appropriate channels, as well as conducting regular immigration audits to ensure compliance.

Failure to meet these obligations can result in significant penalties for employers. Under the existing legal framework, those found in violation of the Immigration Act may face hefty fines or even imprisonment.

