Two Siblings Die, Three Hospitalised After Smoke Inhalation In Kuwadzana

5 minutes ago Mon, 15 Jul 2024 17:39:38 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic incident in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, where two juvenile siblings lost their lives due to suspected suffocation.

In a statement, the ZRP said the victims, Atidaishe Makechemu (10) and Atipaishe Makechemu (8), along with their two other siblings aged 14 and 4, as well as their mother, were found unconscious in a room engulfed in smoke.

Police also said that there was a pot of rice that had been burnt to ashes on the stove, potentially indicating a case of smoke inhalation.

