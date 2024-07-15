Two Siblings Die, Three Hospitalised After Smoke Inhalation In Kuwadzana
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic incident in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, where two juvenile siblings lost their lives due to suspected suffocation.
In a statement, the ZRP said the victims, Atidaishe Makechemu (10) and Atipaishe Makechemu (8), along with their two other siblings aged 14 and 4, as well as their mother, were found unconscious in a room engulfed in smoke.
Police also said that there was a pot of rice that had been burnt to ashes on the stove, potentially indicating a case of smoke inhalation.
The victims were immediately transported to a local clinic in Kuwadzana, where the two younger siblings, Atidaishe and Atipaishe, unfortunately died upon arrival.
The other three family members, including the 14-year-old sibling and the mother, were subsequently referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where they remain under medical care.
More: Pindula News