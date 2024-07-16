Chitungwiza Woman (30) Sexually Abuses Younger Sister (14)

Prosecuting the case, Pamela Dzinduwa told the court that the alleged incidents began in September 2022, when the elder sister instructed the 14-year-old to undress and then sexually assaulted her using a banana, recording the act on video.

The court further heard that similar assaults occurred on multiple occasions, with the elder sister employing various objects, including a cucumber, and later using her fingers while making video calls to a man.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

In one instance in June 2024, the older sister allegedly gave the child hair remover and then sexually assaulted her again.

The disturbing pattern of abuse came to light when the 14-year-old victim confided in her teachers at school, first informing her Shona teacher, then her Fashion and Fabrics teacher, and finally her Guidance and Counselling teacher, who reported the matter to the Department of Social Welfare.

A police investigation was subsequently launched, leading to the arrest of the older sister.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment