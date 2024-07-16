Power Imports From SA, Mozambique Partly Offset Load Shedding

Moyo also disclosed that some of the older units at the Hwange Thermal Power Station are currently undergoing rehabilitation. Moyo said:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 Kariba power station is generating an average of 292MW out of a dependable or installed capacity of 1 050MW due to low water levels. He said an average of 200MW had been secured from import arrangements with ESKOM of South Africa and EDM and HCB of Mozambique to help cover the electricity shortfall.

Members of Parliament also questioned Moyo about the unbuilt 100 MW Gwanda solar power station project. This project was awarded to Intratrek Zimbabwe Limited, a company led by Wicknell Chivayo, who has a prior criminal conviction.

The MPs sought clarification from Moyo regarding the status and progress of this solar power initiative, which has faced significant delays and controversies. Moyo responded:

On the power generation deficit, I spoke about it earlier especially regarding the Chivayo issue, as exacerbating the problem that we have. True, that is so. The power that we could have benefited from if that project had taken place would have assisted us in reducing the current deficit. That is agreed. On the logistics of going forward, I indicated that the ball is now between ZPC, ZESA Holdings and Intratek. That is how far I can go.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), as of July 16, 2024, the power generation breakdown was as follows:

Hwange Thermal Power Station: 899 MW

Kariba Hydroelectric Power Station: 292 MW

Independent Power Producers (IPPs): 43 MW

This totals 1,234 MW of domestic power generation. Adding the 200 MW imported from Mozambique and South Africa brings the total available power to 1,434 MW.

However, the country’s peak power demand stands at around 1,850 MW, leaving a persistent deficit of at least 400 MW.

This supply-demand gap partially explains the daily load shedding being experienced across Zimbabwe.

