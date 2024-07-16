ZRP Recovers 32 Cattle Stolen From Chipinge In Mozambique

13 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jul 2024 14:00:53 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has recovered a herd of 32 stolen cattle in Mozambique during a joint operation with their Mozambican counterparts held on July 10 this year.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the cattle were all stolen from the Zamuchaya area in Chipinge. He said: