ZRP Recovers 32 Cattle Stolen From Chipinge In Mozambique
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has recovered a herd of 32 stolen cattle in Mozambique during a joint operation with their Mozambican counterparts held on July 10 this year.
In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the cattle were all stolen from the Zamuchaya area in Chipinge. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the recovery of 32 cattle from Mozambique following a joint operation between Zimbabwe and Mozambique held on 10th July 2024 to curb stock theft cases in border areas of the two countries.Feedback
The cattle which were all stolen in Zamuchaya Area, Chipinge were recovered in Mamutse Area, Mozambique. The owner, a resident of Mufukwa Village, Chipinge, has positively identified the cattle.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to collaborate with Mozambican authorities in tackling cross-border crimes.
