Dynamos Gets Less Than Half Of Matchday Revenue

A PSL club official, who wished to remain anonymous, told H-Metro that the current arrangement is not fair for the clubs, given the challenging economic environment in which they operate. Said the official:

It’s a controversial subject because you would expect that the club would have the biggest chunk of the revenue since the teams are the star attractions here.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Everyone else is just supporting and these are not the parties that should get the biggest chunk of the earnings from gate receipts.

People come to watch the players, who are paid by these clubs, and we should find a way we can protect these clubs, especially given our difficult environment.

We can say that okay, there are two games where Dynamos are likely to get a substantial income from gate takings all season – against CAPS and Highlanders.

So, we can say during those two games, we reduce the levies that we pile on these clubs and they don’t have to pay for the cost of tickets and so forth.

In all the other games they will pay as usual and we can use the same model for the others like FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum, and Manica Diamonds.

All of them will know that they have one or two games, during the season, where they can maximise on earnings.